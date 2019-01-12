Share:

LAHORE - Waseem Ahmad Sayal was elected as new Punjab Netball Association (PNA) president as new office-bearers of the association were elected for the next four-year term during its general council meeting held here at a local hotel on Friday.

While Chaudhry Muhammad Rizwan was elected as honorary secretary, Akif Naeem Butt chairman, Mian Muhammad Afzal senior vice president, Ahmed Yasir, Abid Ullah Babar, Miss Sadia Asim, Miss Nazish Waheed vice presidents, Miss Ayesha Shair honorary treasurer, Farhan Ali, Farman Israr and Miss Sadaf as associate secretaries. The executive committee comprises Hamza Muazzam, Muhammad Irfan, Miss Bushra Imran, Salman Saqib, Gazanfar Shah and Usman Ali.

The general council meeting approved the minutes of last PNA meeting as well as the budget and next year’s events. The meeting was attended by all the affiliated members and representatives of Punjab Netball Association and they assured the new president of their all-out cooperation and support in taking drastic steps to take the game to new heights in Pakistan.

PNF President Mudassar Arain also attended the meeting to observe the election process and termed it fair and transparent. He also congratulated all the newly-elected office-bearers of Punjab Netball Association and hoped that they will work hard to not only promote this game across the province but also hold maximum number of netball events to provide ample opportunities to the youth to exhibit their prowess and skills and excel at higher level. He hoped that by doing so, the PNA officials can indulge the youth in healthy activities and provide the country fresh and promising talent which can earn laurels for the country.

“The Pakistan Netball Federation is trying its best to conduct a record number of national level tournaments and also keen to send our teams and players abroad to get maximum international exposure and serve the country well by winning glories for it. But to achieve this very possible task, we need support of government and corporate sector, which will certainly help us achieve our set goals,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, PNA chief Waseem Sayal said that he himself is a sportsman and he is eager to uplift the standard of netball in the province as well as in the entire country. “I will take every possible step to promote this beautiful game in every corner of the country and utilize all my skills and good offices to arrange maximum sponsors to flourish the game as well as players. We will also try to conduct a record number of netball events in Punjab, which will ultimately benefit the country and the PNF,” he added.

Waseem also thanked PNF president Mudassar Arain for allotting a good number of national events to Punjab and also lauded his role for promotion of the game in the country. “Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Lahore will host the inter-division girls netball championship in October 2019 while the National Netball Championship has been allotted to Kinnaird College Lahore, which will be held in November this year, while in December 2019, Sports Board Punjab will conduct the National Girls Netball Championship at SBP Gymnasium Lahore in December 2019. The boys netball championship is allotted to Faisalabad while all the districts will also be allotted a number of regional championships and courses.”