Share:

KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court Friday recorded statements of two witnesses in Parveen Rehman’s murder case and summoned further witnesses in the next hearing.

ATC-XIII judge conducted hearing of the murder case of Parveen Rahman, head of the Orangi Pilot Project, wherein two defence witnesses appeared and recorded their statements, they stated that the police did not arrest the accused, Raheem Sawati, he however, surrendered himself before the police.

The defence witnesses further stated that they were not aware about the presence of the suspect in the crime scene.

The court after hearing their statements adjourned the hearing and directed to produce other witnesses in the next date of hearing to be held on January 12.

According to the prosecution, Parveen Rahman was murdered on March 13, 2013 when she arrived near her office located in Orangi Town.

As many as five suspects including Abdul Raheem Swati, his son Mohammad Imran Swati along with Ayaz Shamzai alias Swati, Amjad Hussain Khan and Ahmed Khan alias Ahmed Ali alias Pappu Kashmiri have been booked in the case.

On January 10, the trail court had dismissed an application sought examining the joint investigation teams, which was appointed by the Supreme Court.

A day-earlier, the same court had dismissed another application that pleaded to halt the proceedings of trail until an order was passed by the apex court on the complainant’s application which sought for re-investigation of the case by the Federal Investigation Agency.

In the application, the complainant had pleaded the court to indefinitely adjourn the matter or stay further proceedings in the case, arguing that if the present application was disposed of the other applications pending before the SHC and the SC would become in fructuous.

However, the defence counsel had opposed the plea by contended that the plea was not maintainable for passing any order as the relief claimed by the complainant was not within the jurisdiction of the trial court.