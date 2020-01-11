Share:

ATTOCK - One person got killed and seven others injured as a speedy car rammed into a van coming from opposite direction on Fateh Jang-Kohat road near Bhall Syedian in limits of Fatehjang police station during early hours of Saturday.

Police and rescue sources said that car driver later identified as Mohammed Sabir fell asleep and resultantly his car collided head on with a van coming from opposite direction. He died on the spot while seven other persons were injured.

The injured were moved to THQ hospital from where three critically injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Rawalpindi due to paucity of medical facilities in the hospital. Fateh Jang police registered a case and started further investigation.