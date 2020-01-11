Share:

ISLAMABAD-As many as 326 graduates of Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University (STMU) on Saturday received degrees, gold and silver medals and other awards on 7th STMU convocation.

The convocation was held here and attended by the deans, heads of the departments, faculty members and parents.

Rector International Islamic University Islamabad Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai was the chief guest of convocation.

In his speech, Dr. Yasinzai stressed the need to strengthen research base in medical and allied health sciences in Pakistan.

He congratulated the graduating students and acknowledged the standards of the programmes in different disciplines offered in STMU.

He appreciated that the regulatory bodies accredit all the offered programmes of STMU. He further advised the fresh graduates that the dedication, devotion, sincerity and hard work are the keys to long-term success. Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman Chairman BOD Shifa International Hospital, Dr. Manzoor H. Qazi Chancellor STMU, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Khan Vice Chancellor STMU, Dr. Samia Ahmed Chairperson Shifa Tameer-e-Millat Foundation, members of the Senate, Syndicate and Academic Council were also present on the occasion.

In his welcoming speech, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Khan Vice Chancellor STMU said, “The STMU, since the commencement of its journey, is committed to excellence in education, tangible research, training, and cutting-edge services meeting national and international standards.”

“The university faculty published 321 research articles and out of those 204 were published in impact factor and W category journals.” JSTMU a research journal of STMU published three volumes during this academic year, special thanks to editorial board and researchers, he further added.

Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University conferred degrees to 116 Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), 11 Master of Science in Nursing, 20 Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), 19 Post-RN Bachelor of Science in Nursing, 81 Doctor of Physical Therapy, 43 Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology (BSMT), and 36 Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm-D) graduates in its 7th convocation.

The gold medalists included Fawwad Alam Ansari – MBBS Class of 2019, Hania Iqbal – MBBS Class of 2019, Zoha Naeem – MBBS Class of 2019, Muhammad Umer Farooq – MBBS Class of 2019, Sobia Jabeen – MSN Class of 2019, Falak Hamid – BSN-PRN Class of 2019, Cicilia Tariq – BSN Class of 2019, Duaa Ahmad Khan – Pharm-D Batch of Spring Semester 2015, Reem Javed Malik – DPT Batch of Spring Semester 2014, Komal Fayyaz Khan – DPT Batch of Fall Semester 2014, Hira Tabassum – BSMT Batch of Spring Semester 2015 and Sumaiya Yasin – BSMT Batch of Fall Semester 2015.

