ATTOCK - As many as 35 water filtration plants will be installed in different areas of Attock , Hazro and Hasanabdal to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the people, an official said. Plants will be installed at the cost of more than 60 million rupees which will certainly control water born diseases, said Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.

He said this while talking to this scribe . While giving details about the areas where these plants will be installed.

, he said that 04 water filteration plants in Attock , 04 in Hasanabdal , 04 in Hazro while rest of the plants will be installed in Waisa , Chechian , Khaqwani , Bolianwal , Golra , Haji Shah , Haroon , Malik Mala , Yaseen , Kalu Kalan , Formali , Jalalia , Hameed , Kamalpur Musa , Nartopa , Mararia and Ghorghushti . He said that beside this water supply scheme for Village Haji Shah and Qibla Bandi has also been approved. The advisor said that this govt is ensuring to provide basic facilities to the people by utilising maximum available resources.

ELECTIONS: District Bar Attock and Tehsil Bars have elected their new representatives. District Bar Attock elected Israr Ahmed its President for the third consecutive term while Rana Istifad Ali Khan General Secretary.