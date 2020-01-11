Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as four persons received injuries after unidentified motorcyclists allegedly lobbed two hand crackers (Improvised Explosive Devices) in two different places at Mubarak Lane on Adiala Road apparently in a terrorism act, informed well placed sources on Saturday.

However, police claimed it was a firing incident that left four persons injured among them one is critical.

Rescue 1122 was called in, rescuers of which moved the injured to Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Raja Bazaar where three maimed persons have been identified as Asif Haidri, Nauman and Ijaz Mechanic. However, the name of fourth injured could not be shared by the doctors and police.

According to sources, two unknown motorcyclists threw a cracker (IED) outside Apna Bank, Mubarak Lane on Main Adiala Road that blew out with a big bang leaving three persons injured critically.

The motorcyclists took a U-turn from Mani CNG and again lobbed another cracker (IED) outside a car rent showroom maiming another motorcyclist injured critically. After committing crime, the unknown terrorists sped away towards Chungi Number 20.

The intensity of blasts was so powerful that scores of cars parked around, shops and buildings damaged with splinters of IEDs. Many area residents got terrified with sounds of blast and rushed to the scene to know what happened. A gigantic traffic jam also occurred on Adiala Road while hampering business activities.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station Civil Line and a heavy contingent of police including SSP Operations Tariq Walayat, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, ASP Civil Line Circle Beenish Fatima and SHO PS Civil Lines Sub Inspector (SI) Tahir Shah, personnel of other law enforcement agencies, forensic experts and Dolphin Force rushed to the crime scene and collected the evidences besides recording statements of the injured and other eyewitnesses.

“It was a firing incident and unknown attackers opened firing with 12-bore gun leaving four persons injured,” stated SP Potohar Division Syed Ali while talking to The Nation from crime scene. He said Rescue 1122 moved two injured to DHQ and two others to BBH for medical treatment. He said police are trying to ascertain the facts that led to occurrence of this incident.

An injured Ijaz Mechanic, who was admitted in DHQ, told The Nation on phone that he was returning from Ganjmani on motorcycle after purchasing spare parts of car. He said as he reached near Mubarak Lane, two blasts occurred in front of his eyes. “Some sharp subjects pierced into my chin, abdomen, and legs and I fell on the ground. Blood was oozing from my wounds when Rescue 1122 rescuers picked me and moved to hospital,” he said.

Later on, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas along with other high ups of police visited BBH and DHQ and interacted with the injured persons. He also ordered police to trace out the attackers and to arrest them. A video footage, obtained by police and other LEAs from a car showroom, also shows two motorcyclists lobbing a cracker near two cars parked alongside road that left a motorcyclist injured critically.

Till the filing of this report, the police and other LEAs were busy in investigating the incident. The person critically injured was moved to CMH.

IGP Punjab Shohaib Dastageer called SP Syed Ali and obtained details about the damage caused by blasts. IGP also instructed SP to visit CMH and to enquire health of injured man.