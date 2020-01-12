Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Food Sami Ullah Chaudhry has said that all sugar mills of Punjab were now functional after successful negotiations between Punjab government and Sugar Mills Association. He also appealed to the cane-growers that they should bring their cane to the gates of sugar mills for sale. The provincial minister said that the process of sugarcane purchase had been started by the sugar mills . According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, provincial government was taking steps for safeguarding the rights of cultivators and providing all facilities to them, Sami Ullah Chaudhry added. The minister said that in this way farmers could be protected from any kind of exploitation.