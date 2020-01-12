Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Waresh Kumar, son of Mewo Mewaram, resident of village Meghwar Pad, deh 118, taluka Hussain Bux Marri, has called upon the chief justice of Pakistan, Sindh chief minister, Sindh chief secretary and Sindh IGP to take immediate notice of an ‘armed attack’ on his village, carried out to make villagers leave the village.

Speaking at the press conference here on Saturday , he alleged that a week ago, goons of a ‘land mafia’ Nadeem Khawar, Asif , Nawaz, Master Ali Nawaz Panhwer, Arshad Panhwer and Waheed Murad Panhwer attacked his village at night, injured villagers and threatened them with dire consequences, if they did not vacate the village.