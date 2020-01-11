Share:

ISLAMABAD-Possession of 60 flats was taken over by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on 4th October, 2019 from Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA).

In total, 96 flats were constructed in Sector G-11/3 by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), out of these 36 flats were sold out by the FGEHA, while the remaining 60 flats were taken over by the CDA on 4th October, 2019.

Since last two or more decades, no official accommodations have been constructed to facilitate CDA employees.

Similarly, employees are unable to meet the higher price of private rented accommodation on account of their financial worries. In order to meet the acute shortage of official accommodation, the incumbent management of the Authority has decided to allocate these flats to CDA officers as official accommodation as per their entitlement/category on the basis of General Waiting List (GWL).

In the past, due to non-consensus on different issues between Capital Development Authority and Federal Government Employees Housing Authority, the matter remained pending and no decision in this regard could be taken.

However, the incumbent management in line with its efforts to make the authority administratively and financially sustainable took up the mater.

In this connection, series of meetings were held between Chairman CDA and Director General FGEHA. As result of the efforts, consensus was made and possession of these flats was taken over by CDA.

These flats would also provide the official accommodation facilities to those CDA officers, who were waiting for official accommodation since long and don not have their own residence in Islamabad.