LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday took strict notice of the incident of aerial firing by some lawyers in Faisalabad and sought a report from the Faisalabad city police officer. According to officials, the chief minister directed the police to take strict legal action against the responsible persons and a report should be send back to his office at the earliest. Usman Buzdar said that the law was equal for everyone and no one was above the law. He said such incidents of aerial firing would not be tolerated at any cost.