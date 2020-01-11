Share:

RAWALPINDI - The CT scan machine of two allied hospitals are out of order for last two weeks, creating problems for patients of severe accidents, stroke and other ailments, informed sources on Saturday. Sources said the hospital administrations have no alternative arrangements to deal with the patients in dire need of the CT scan.

The managements of the two allied hospitals - Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Holy Family Hospital - are not taking interest in resolving the genuine issue despite several complaints lodged by the victims and their attendants, they said.

Taking advantage of the situation, the private laboratories, having CT scan machines, are making good money by fleecing the poor and needy patients, something seeking strong attention of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Chief of AHs Prof Dr Muhammad Umar, they said. The poor patients and their attendants have requested the authorities concerned to solve the issue in the two larger hospitals of the city on emergency basis.

He said the ambulance drivers and the lab staff are also involved in fleecing the patients and their attendants. He said he had alerted the incharge of CT Scan Department but no action was taken so far. Sadia Zaman, another resident, said her mother had an accident and she was brought to HFH where doctors had referred her for CT scan.

“We have been told in CT scan department that the machine is not functioning and we have to bring our patient to some private laboratory,” she said. She said she belonged to a poor family and could not afford the expenses of private laboratory. “The government should take action against the management of HFH for not repairing the CT scanner,” she said. A senior doctor, working in BBH, when contacted, said a letter has been sent to Medical Superintendent informing him about malfunctioning of CT scanner. He said the MS assured that the machine would be repaired soon. However, MS HFH could not be contacted for his comments over the issue despite repeated attempts made by this correspondent.