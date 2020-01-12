Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday clarified that its Chairman Shabbar Zaidi was on two-week medical leave which was going to end on January 17. The FBR said that rumours of any sort of rift in the economic team was utterly incorrect. “The leave of chairman was necessisated by his annual medical checkup in Karachi and some family commitments. The chairman as a part of economic team of PM enjoys full confidence of the prime minister and his Adviser on Finance,” the FBR said in a statement. It further said that chairman FBR would likely to resume office on Monday (January 20) and his first day business will include prime minister’s interaction with all Pakistan traders.

Earlier, there were news that policy level differences have emerged among top policy-makers of the economic team after which the FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi preferred to get 15 days leaves. Later, Zaidi also confirmed about his medical leave. “Alhumdulillah, feeling better. Had tests and treatment done at Gastro Deptt of SIUT Karachi. Diagnostic reports are OK. Mild inflammation in track. Doctors advised 15 days rest. Inshallah will join on 20th. Thanks to all who sent well being messages. Pray for early recovery,” said chairman FBR on social media account.

He also said that Prime Minister will formally announce concessions given to traders community and will seek assistance of trade bodies in complete documentation and tax contribution by trading sector.

“The Prime Minister has very graciously consented to preside a meeting with all Pakistan traders on 20th of January. The meeting will be held in PM house”, he said. Meanwhile, the district administration detected 52 benami properties and information, in this regard, would be shared with the Federal Board of Revenue.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak while chairing a meeting here on Saturday. Additional District Collector Revenue Tayyab Khan, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Shehzad Mehboob, sub registrar Kamran Bukhari, Additional DG

Multan Development Authority Chaudhry Anwar, focal person FBR Miss Sairah and other officials were also present.As many as 20 benami properties were detected in Tehsil city, 12 in Tehsil Sadar and four in Shujabad. Similarly, Multan Development Authority traced 16 properties. The Identification Card number of the holders of Benami properties would be shared with the Federal Board of Revenue.

The Deputy Commissioner also informed that entry of touts had been banned in the Revenue offices. He directed the officers not to delay legal work of citizens, otherwise, strict action would be initiated against them. He also ordered an inquiry

into fake land registries, recovered few days ago.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tayyab Khan informed that police had arrested culprits of fake land registries.

He informed that they had recovered Rs 1.47 billion as mutation fee, stamp duty and agriculture income tax.

PM clear about

philosophy of

Madina State

Minister for religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is very much clear about the philosophy of Madina State.Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan was the first who raised the slogan of turning the country into an Islamic welfare state on the model of the State of Madina after wining the elections.

The minister said country was in dire need of an honest and sincere leadership as PM Imran Khan was serving the country like a true leader who had all capabilities to steer it out of crisis.

Replying to a question, he said Imran Khan always presented himself for the accountability and he had provided all the money trail of his house of Bani Gala and declared his all assets.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had submitted its all details regarding party funding, adding that the parliamentarians should have to use appropriate language against their opponents or for other people.

To another question, the minister said Council of Islamic Ideology was an effective institute and it should have to be more strengthen.