Radio Pakistan reports that on the direction of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quershi will embark on visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia today.

During his visit to Tehran, Quershi will meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to exchange views on the evolving situation in the region.

He will visit Riyadh tomorrow to hold talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Price Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud an consult on the issues of regional peace and stability.

The recent developments seriously endanger peace and security in an already volatile region and underscoe the need for immediate and collective efforts for a peaceful resolution.

During these visits, the Foreign Minister will share Pakistan's perspective on the current situation by stressing the imperative of avoiding any conflict.

Shah Mahmood Quershi will convey Pakistan's readiness to support all efforts that facilitate resolution of differences and disputes through political and diplomatic means.