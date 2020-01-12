Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority on Saturday sealed four factories and discarded more than 7,000-kg substandard food during an operation in the provincial metropolis. The authority also lodged an FIR against food business operator in a police station after apprehending him. The operation was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Irfan Memon. The PFA teams sealed the warehouse and shop of Fiazan Factory in Glasco Town Nishter on account of adulteration. The authority also shut down production units of ABN Foods, SBN Foods, and Abid Nimko in the vicinity of Ferozpur Road, Kenchi Stop. Irfan Memon said that the food products for children were being prepared with expired, adulterated, and food scrap items.

He said that the team also found the contamination of adulterated spices and poor quality oil in nimko.