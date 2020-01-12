Share:

BADIN - In a one-on-one contest, Advocate Lala Dildar Khan Pathan of the Friends Group was elected as president of the Badin Bar Association for the year 2020 here on Saturday.

However, the slot of secretary was grabbed by Advocate Manzoor Chandio of the Advocate Fayyaz Abro-led Jamali Group.

As per unofficial results, Advocate Lala Dildar Khan secured 75 votes against 71 received by his rival, Advocate Fayaz Abro of the Jamali group.

Manzoor Chandio was elected secretary with 84 votes, while his rival, Noor Mohammad Soomro, of Friends Group, got 62 votes.

Advocate Haji Mohammad Rafique Arain was elected as vice president by securing 76 votes, while his rival, Riaz Mustafa Arain, of Jamali Group, lost his slot by receiving 69 votes.

Moreover, Aziz Bakari of Jamali group won on the seat of Library Secretary and Ghulam Mustafa aka Sultan Soomro of Friends Group got 73 votes.

As many as 147 members of the Bar, out of 161, exercised their right to vote in the polling held at the premises of District Session Court.

Officials of Pakistan Bar Council and Sindh Bar Council supervised the voting while Justice Tariq Ali Meer Jat, Judicial Magistrate, Civil Judge for Family Court acted as a Returning Officer (RO).

All seats of Member of Management Committee of the Bar were grabbed by the candidates belonging to Jamali Group, including Asadullah Sarwari, Mohammad Nawaz Jamali, Zubair Ahmed Junejo, Qadir Bux Junejo, Abdul Majeed Soomro, Tariq Hashmani and Ashfaq Ahmed.

On the occasion of his victory, Bar Association Badin president-elect Advocate Lala Didar Khan Pathan vowed to fulfill all promises he had made to the lawyers of Badin district and to serve the community, irrespective of any political biases. He thanked the voters for giving him the mandate. As the results were announced, supporters of the winning candidates exploded into ecstasy. They showered rose petals on the winners and danced to the beat of drums.

Police had taken strict security measures outside the District Session Court in order to ensure peaceful polling.

On the occasion, Advocate Ameer Azad Panhwar, Advocate Ramzan Rind, Advocate Ram Kolhi, Advocate Kamran Lakho, Advocate Naemtullah Junejo and others applauded the organisers for ensuring peaceful holding of elections of Badin Bar Association, and thanked all the stakeholders for their support.