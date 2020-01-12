Share:

KANDHKOT - A large number of people living in different areas of the city held a protest demonstration on Saturday against suspension in gas supply.

They were holding banners and placards in their hands inscribed with demand for uninterrupted gas supply to their areas besides chanting slogans against gas department officials. The protestors namely Naseer Ahmed, Ali Sher, Kashif Ali, Zahoor Ahmed and others told the media that gas supply remained suspended for several hours on daily basis due to which they were facing severe hardships in this winter season. They said unannounced gas loadshedding had paralyzed their routine life.

They further said there were dozens of localities in the city where there had been no gas supply for the last several days, while the concerned officials were doing nothing in this regard.

The protestors said the situation became unbearable when the gas supply stopped at the time of breakfast, lunch and dinner.

They added that areas such as Mumtaz mohallah, Malik mohallah, Eidgah and Hindu mohallah were the worst affected.

They complained that they had been compelled to purchase food items from market, especially fast food for their children, due to which their children had developed stomach and other diseases.