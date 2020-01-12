Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said strengthening national institutions was top most priority of the government.

He added it was appreciable that the opposition had supported the government on amending the Pakistan Army Act. Talking to a private news channel, Fawad said PTI-led government is holding consultation with all stakeholders regarding amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance.

He said positive and constructive criticism from the opposition side would always be welcomed.

The Science and Technology minister said all political parties in the parliament should play a vital role in further strengthening democratic process in the country. He said the opposition in the National Assembly displayed responsibility regarding the bills concerning services chiefs’ tenure.

Fawad said his government has been introducing various institutional reforms to improve service delivery and for transparent allocation of public spending. The process of accountability would continue and the government is taking steps to revamp and strengthen institutions and to make them more powerful, he added.

The Minister said government was holding constant consultation over the issue and would table the final draft after getting the input from the all stakeholders for making necessary amendments in those laws. He said the government would not compromise its core pledge of holding corrupt elements accountable before the law.

He assured that Imran Khan’s government would resolve the issues of masses. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Saturday assured that his government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has been working on turning the country into a social welfare state.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI led government is determined to facilitate masses and make Pakistan a social welfare state in accordance with the golden principles set by the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The minister said Quaid wanted Pakistan to emerge as a peaceful and democratic country and it was incumbent upon us to implement his vision.

Prime Minister Imran Khan came into politics with a vision to help the underprivileged sections of the society, he added.

He said Pakistan is in good hands and they are heading towards the right direction. The incumbent government has taken concrete measures to bring poor out of vicious circle of poverty, he added.

The Minister said merit and equality for all is our leadership’s vision of Naya Pakistan where level playing field would be provided to every citizen.

“A society can not progress without eradication of corruption and equality,” he said, adding, Imran Khan’s government is focusing on bringing economic revival of the country.