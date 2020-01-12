Share:

According to police, a gunman is on the run after shooting five people at an apartment complex in Colorado.

Police spokesman Officer Matthew Longshore said that investigators believe the shooting occurred during a party in one of the apartments.

​Three teenagers and two adults sustained injuries; they have all been transported to hospital, according to the police.

Police are searching for a suspect who was reportedly wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt.

Aurora is situated about 10 miles from Denver.