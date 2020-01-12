Share:

Interest-free Islamic microfinance is at the core of the plan of Punjab Government to ensure provision of low-cost houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP) scheme as reflected in the recent meeting between Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed and Akhuwat Foundation Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib. Both discussed the proposals enlisted and presented regarding the issues raised regarding the viability, feasibility and implementation of the plan.

The Provincial Minister has also requested the Akhuwat foundation chairman to issue Rs500,000 loans to the successful applicants of the NPHP. He also stated that teh NADRA e-sahulat franchise network and teh website is accessible and open for purpose of registration.