Share:

An agreement was signed between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) which aims at expanding the amount of grant upto Rs429.695 million in order to strengthen and extend base of emergency rescue services through Rescue services. According to the agreement, this new phase has been designed in order to be implemented in 17 districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

The projects basis are in line with submissions stated within the National Disaster Management Plan. Furthermore, NDMRF also occupies role of financee for Gilgit Baltistan in the initiative for strengthening rescue services.

The agreement establishes the rules of engagement as per the portion of contribution as agreed at 70 percent from NDRMF and the remaining 30% from K-P Government. Respectively, this amounts to 429.695 million fund amount from NDMRF and Rs184.155 million at the behest of the provincial government.

The time for completion of project is set to achieved within next 18 months. The equipment obtained includes provision of ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, surveillance drones, scuba equipment, and other search and rescue equipment.