KARACHI-Pakistan’s biggest food platform ‘EAT’ returned with its 8th edition with Karachi Eat 2020 at Beach View Park.

The brain child of CKO Event Architecture, now in its eight-year running this annual event has become the largest food Festival in the country and draws in a crowd from all across the cosmopolitan city.

Eat festivals focus on details which no other festival would consider. The purpose behind it is of course to create an experience which is as inclusive as possible whilst keeping audiences intrigued with food and good family entertainment.

Consisting of hospitality Lounges, bare spaces, food i.e. Kiosks - mini cafes – stalls, live music, kids’ activities / Play Area to name a few, indeed, the EAT is an annual food festival built around the idea of creating a common platform for people who love food. From the most creative and talented chefs to the street vendors, the EAT is a festival which celebrates the full diversity of food that these cities have to offer.

On the return of the platform Omar Omari – Partner & CEO of CKO Event Architecture has said: “We have always tried to bring something new every year at Karachi Eat and this year we are proud to bring more than 100 KIOS, out of which we have more than 50 new inductions at Karachi Eat Festival 2020 staying true to these festivals as it has always been about bringing people together, creating a feeling of satisfaction and reactivating the public spaces around our cities”

CKO Event Architecture is one of the largest innovative design and production firms in Pakistan.

Everything we do is bound by a simple 3 phase approach: Concept, Strategy and Realization. Having over 15 Years of experience with managing and conceptualizing mega events, including Bollywood tour Shows in U.S.A, Fashion Pakistan Week FPW, Conferences in Dubai, Turkey, Thailand, Malaysia, China and U.S.A, International / local concerts and much more. It is safe to say that CKO EVENT ARCHITECTURE are trail blazers in the event management industry and in a short span of time have managed to transform the face of events in Pakistan.