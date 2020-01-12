Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi (KU) and SWVL, a private transport operating service, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Saturday to provide better transport service for faculty, students and other regular visitors.

As per the MoU, the SWVL, an app-based international bus hailing startup, would provide a ride to and from agreed locations to the Karachi University and back to those locations. The SWVL would be provided access to the KU campus for better serving the students, staff, and faculty where they would also offer a subsidized shuttle service.

According to the MoU, SWVL would offer subsidized prices for passengers associated with Karachi University based on the current pricing model on the routes throughout the city along with additional routes as per the request of University of Karachi’s passengers.

Furthermore, the SWVL would engage with the student body and faculty at the university by offering a series of workshops and lectures for the students on various topics.

This would give students access to professionals in the industry who they can learn from, and the opportunity to understand the startups.

Meanwhile, the SWVL would roll out additional routes at subsidized prices for KU’s special events like convocation and admission tests and the SWVL and KU would use their social media handles to update the students as well as teachers on key events, activities and collaborations. As per the MoU, the SWVL would sponsor Karachi University’s events and conferences up to one million rupees per annum.

This could include events, society events, conferences, sports kits or any other similar proposal that could be presented.