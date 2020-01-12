Share:

lahore/rawalpindi/multan - Annual elections of district bar councils in all 36 districts across Punjab for the year 2020-2021 were held yesterday.

Overall the polling remained peaceful as police force was deployed for security as no untoward incident was reported from any district.

The lawyers community cast votes in favour of candidates of their choice.

The election results were pouring in till the filing of this report. However, results of few of the districts including Lahore, Multan and Rawapindi were available.

According to the updated results, leading lawyer G.A. Khan Tariq, backed by late Asma Jahangir Group, got elected as President of the Lahore Bar Association for 2020-21 here Saturday.

Thousands of members of the association exercised their right to vote during the day-long polling held amid massive police security at the Aiwan-e-Adal building.

According to unofficial results announced late night, Tariq secured 3,055 votes while his main opponent Rana Intizar Hussain of Hamid Khan Group secured 2075 votes.

An independent candidate for the president post, Mian Jahangir, got third position by getting 825 votes.

To celebrate the overall victory, the lawyers danced on the drum beats and showered roses on the winners as Election Board Chairman Imran Masood announced the unofficial results. Renowned lawyers including Abid Saqi, Ahsan Bhoon, and Azam Nazir Tarar congratulated Tariq on his victory.

Some supporters of the winners resorted to aerial firing while celebrating the victory. However, they disappeared from the spot as police officials deployed outside the premises noticed the violation.

Both Rehan Ahmad Khan and Sultan Hassan Malik got elected as Secretaries by getting 3406 and 3253 votes respectively. On the other hand, Rana Muhammad Naeem and Karam Nizam Rawn were elected as vice presidents by getting 2754 and 2273 votes respectively.

For Model Town Seat of Vice President, Nadeem Zia Butt was declared winner with 3,480 votes against his opponent Rana Kausar, who got 2,114 votes. Also, Mian Usama clinched the slot of Joint Secretary with 2,590 votes while Ali Imran Bhatti was elected as Finance Secretary by securing 4,464 votes. Imran Rafiq was elected as Auditor. He got 3126 votes.

Iran secures Multan Bar

presidency

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed candidate Muhammad Imran Rasheed Salehri won the elections for District Bar Association Multan (DBAM) president slot for the year 2020-21 here on Saturday.

The final result issued by the election board of the DBAM disclosed that Salehri got 764 votes while the runner-up Syed Yousuf Akbar Naqvi secured 584.

A total of five candidates were in the run for the President office.

The voting took place at the District Bar Hall where 2,327 out of total 4490 voters used their right to choose their representatives for the new term.

The turnout stood at 51.82 per cent. The candidate for the joint secretary office Aasia Gull and 10 executive members have already been elected unopposed.

The General Secretary’s seat was won by PPP-supported candidate Ghulam Nabi Tahir Chohan who got 1170 votes while his opponent Waseem Khan could get 1136.

A total of three candidates were in the run for the Vice President office out of which Malik Altaf Raan won the post with 1047 votes while his opponent Rashid Mustafa Sheikh secured 985 and Muhammad Amjad Khan 263.

The DBAM members elected Hassan Mahmood Tareen as their Library Secretary. He got 1394 votes. Similarly, Malik Irfan Maitla won Finance Secretary office with 1195 votes.

The executive members include Javed Iqbal, Wilayat Ali, Muhammad Zulfiqar Ali, Tahir Riaz Qureshi, Muhammad Tayyab Hashmi, Muhammad Fayyaz, Zahoor Ahmad, Arslan Munir, Hafiz Abdul Rauf Qadri and Tasawur Abbas.

Mustafa elected Pindi

Bar chief

Rawalpindi District Bar Association (RDBA) elected Ghulam Mustafa Shah as its new president for the year 2020-2021here yesterday.

Barrister Nayyar Jawad Raja and Muhammad Musa Advocate were contesting the elections against him.

According to results, Ghulam Mustafa Shah managed to get 1461 votes. Sakhawat Hussain Kazmi has been elected as Vice President of DBA.

Similarly, Yasir Chattha Advocate secured 795 votes and got elected as Secretary General of DBA.

A total of 2017 votes out of 3418 have been polled by the lawyers in Katcheri here.

Soon after announcement of results, the fellows of newly elected president and his team started celebrating the win by picking him up on shoulders. The jubilant lawyers also distributed sweets among each other to celebrate the victory of their candidates. The polling held in a peaceful manner.