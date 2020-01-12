Share:

SUKKUR - First time in history, the government of Pakistan will allot government jobs to eligible candidates through lucky draws.

Pakistan Railways Sukkur division is allotting jobs to grade 1-5 candidates through lucky draws, the date for the draw has been decided. The draw will be held on January 17 and 18.

Vacancies for lamp man and rest house security guards job will also be decided through a lucky draw. Gardeners, masons, porters and others will also get their jobs after picking a chit from a box.

Eligibility for candidates was decided through a sprint, the guy who came first would get the first draw.

700 jobs are to be decided through the lucky draw, people from all the provinces of Pakistan will participate in the festivity.