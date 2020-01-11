Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan’s Sufi singer Maham Suhail’s ‘Sajjan Yaar’ music video was digitally released on late Friday night and was widely applauded by the spectators throughout the world on social media.

Maham told The Nation that the video of ‘Sajjan Yaar’ touched many people and even she had also tears her in eyes, while watching and listening to it and seeing the outstanding response of the people around the world. “I am grateful to Wahid Bakhsh Faqeer (Saaein), who introduced me to Razi Faqeer Saaein’s poetry (a late Sufi saint), and I added parts to this composition, leading to its current form. It is a Siraiki ‘kalam’ (piece of writing), and speaks of the longing to unite with the Beloved (Allah), and expresses devotion and love for the Divine, also for the ‘Panjtanpak’ (Prophet Mohammad & his family) in the last verse. Wahid Saaein is the featured male vocalist on the song, with his son Sajid on backing vocals with me, in the traditional Sindhi style of vocal harmonies.”

The Sufi singer said: “It has been interesting how this song has been so appreciated both Eastern and Western audiences alike, including music industry people.

The release has been an emotional roller coaster ride, with constant exchange of ideas and extensive planning and execution in partnership with Zemash Advertising, my official promotion campaign manager. ReartsPk, with whom I am a represented artist, are in touch with Patari, and the video is expected to be distributed by the latter as well, and other international websites.”

I am extremely grateful to the people who have been a part of this journey, and will always be attached with this project and its success. This starts from my parents & my sister, to my other family members, friends, fans, colleagues including all the professionals from the audio and the video production teams; as well as media & digital marketing people who have helped promote the project. I am also very thankful to the organizations and friends who let us shoot in their respective places, and who extended help to facilitate the crew’s stay for free. I mention all these folks in the credit roll at the end of my video,” she added.

Maham said, “In 2019, it was one of the winners (World Music category) & Honorable Mentions at the prestigious Nashville-based annual Unsigned Only international music competition. It is aired on the old-time, famed Jango web radio and shall be aired along with my interview, soon at the Portuguese CBF radio as well.

“The unique aspects of my Sajjan Yaar video are that it went through a few changes of decisions for directors, and I am very happy with the director, production crew and digital agency that I eventually found, just a few months ago. Raphay Shahzad, a vocalist/songwriter himself, and through this project, I discovered his immense strong will and strength as a director. It was a very emotional experience for us all involved, as we shot in tough locations on Sophist Production’s RAW (Mini-Ursa) video camera, between slippery rocks, monsoon humidity, tough rocks and waterfalls.

“It was all my idea, the location, as I am a nature and adventure lover, and my concept revolves around spiritual evolution and transcendence attained through a journey of that longing to connect with the Beloved. There is some mystical symbolism in some of the scenes, where elements like water, rockface, greenery, convey inner human conditions actually represent inner human conditions of the human who is seeking deeper truth,” she asserted.