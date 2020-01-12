Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has completed Public Perception Survey in Lahore, a police spokesman said on Saturday. The Survey was conducted by authority’s research and innovation team in collaboration with Lahore University of Management Sciences. The 2-week-long survey engaged 2,100 people from different locations across the city. According to the survey results, a vast majority of citizens expressed satisfaction over initiatives of PSCA and praised its performance. According to the details, 85 percent of the citizens said that the crime rate is reduced in the city due to PSCA while 91 percent expressed satisfaction over the E-challan project. They also said that traffic management has improved in the city due to PSCA interventions.