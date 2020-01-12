Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners of the province to make sure not a single house of the poor is bulldozed during the anti-encroachment drive, saying otherwise he would take strict action against them.

He was presiding over a meeting here on Saturday. The Karachi commissioner and deputy commissioners of the city were present at the meeting, while the commissioners and deputy commissioners of other divisions and districts of the province attended the meeting via a video link.

The chief minister said that the provincial cabinet had decided that no house of the poor would be bulldozed in view of the bitter cold.

He added that the Supreme Court (SC) had ordered removal of encroachments along the roads, footpaths and canals. “But, it has been observed that the district administration has started razing to the ground the katcha houses along the embankments of canals, leaving their inmates under open skies,” he said and added, “This is an inhuman act and would not be tolerated.”

The chief minister said that if any bungalow constructed on any encroached land was bulldozed, he would not mind it but “as far as houses of the poor are concerned, I will not tolerate their bulldozing.”

Murad said it was on his instructions that the Sindh advocate general had met with the Sindh High Court (SHC) chief justice, and requested him to stop district & session judges from ordering the removal of katcha houses.