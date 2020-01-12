Share:

SYDNEY - Rafael Nadal secured a come-back victory against Australia’s Alex De Minaur at the ATP Cup in Sydney on Saturday, propelling Spain into the final of the inaugural event to play the Novak Djokovic-led Serbian team. The world’s top ranked player was ambushed early by the young Australian, who threatened to run away with the match, before the Spaniard recovered to win 4-6 7-5 6-1. Earlier in the evening, Roberto Bautista Agut played a near flawless match to defeat a misfiring Nick Kyrgios 6-1 6-4, giving Spain an unassailable lead going into the doubles match. The top 20-ranked De Minaur threw his wiry frame at every shot, breaking Nadal’s serve in the first game of the match before going on to take the set. The 20-year-old hopped into his backhands, such was his determination to throw himself forward, and launched into the air to hit his punishing forehands. In the other semi-final, Djokovic played strong tactical tennis to overcome the enigmatic Russian Daniil Medvedev, to secure Serbia’s spot in the final. The Serbian won the contest 6-1 5-7 6-4 after he found success pushing the Russian around the court, forcing Medvedev to constantly scrape shots off his shoe laces. While Medvedev’s slapping forehand, flat backhand and big serve have proven hard to counter, Djokovic used dropshots and low slicing backhands to pull the world number five into awkward places. Earlier, Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic beat Russia’s Karen Khachanov.