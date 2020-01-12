Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah met Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday. Matters regarding steps taken for the promotion of unity and the religious harmony came under discussion during the meeting. They also offered Fateha for the martyrs of the Quetta blast incident.

The Chief Minister condemned the Quetta blast incident and said that those who attacked people in mosque during prayer could not be Muslims. He further said that those attacking mosques were actually playing in hands of enemy of Pakistan.

Usman Buzdar said, “Life of every individual is important and killing someone is inhuman action.” He said that religious scholars should play their role for the integrity and stability of the country.

The Chief Minister said that Ulema should make all possible efforts to promote brotherhood through creating an atmosphere free of sectarianism and prejudice. “Those who are attacking mosques are fulfilling the nefarious agenda of anti-Muslim elements,” he said and added that every human life was precious and murder was a heinous and unpardonable crime.

The CM said that the role of Ulema for ensuring the solidarity, security, and strengthening of Pakistan was the golden chapter of national history. He said that efforts of Ulema were prime need of the time for maintaining the atmosphere of Islamic brotherhood besides curbing sectarianism.

He said that Pakistan was fully capable to cope with internal as well as external challenges. He said that barbarism of Narendra Modi Sarkar in Kashmir had damaged the peace cause in the region. The international community should play its role in decreasing the Indo-Pak tension. He said that fascist face of Narendra Modi’s politics had been revealed to the world.

The chief minister said that Narendra Modi had laid a foundation of India’s end by passing draconian law. He said that Modi Sarkar would be remembered as a terrorist government in history.

The chief minister further stated that the Pakistani nation is standing with their Kashmiris brethren. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking decisions on national and international issues wisely and discreetly. Imran Khan had raised the Kashmir issue at every forum, the chief minister added.

– condoles

Sultan Qaboos demise

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Sultan of Oman, Qaboos Bin Said al Said. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved royal family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.