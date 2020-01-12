Share:

MIRPURKHAS - The strike by the paramedics of the Civil Hospital and other government hospitals of the city for the acceptance of their demands entered its 11th day here on Saturday.

Thousands of patients who had come to the Civil Hospital faced hardships due to the strike. Later, led by Nazeer Detho, scores of paramedics took out a protest rally from the Civil Hospital to the post office chowk, demanding the Sindh government to accept their charter of demands.

They marched through main roads and raised slogans in support of their demands. They arrived at the post office chowk where speaking to the protesters, paramedics’ leaders strongly criticized the Sindh government for turning a blind eye to their charter of demands.

They added that they were protesting over the call of their action committee while on Jan 15, they would join the protest demonstration in Karachi. Later they dispersed peacefully.