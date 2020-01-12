Share:

NANKANA SAHIB - Pir Tariq Ahmed Shah, the brother of Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah, was elected president of Nankana District Bar Association.

According to results, Asif Ali Bhatti was selected as general secretary. Both the winners were supported by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party.

The total number of voters in the district bar association was 740 while 637 lawyers cast their votes in the elections.

Pir Tariq Ahmed Shah secured victory by getting 379 votes against Rai Qasim Mushtaq who got 254 votes.

Rai Asif Ali Bhatti and Rai Ali Ahmed contested for the general secretary position. Rai Asif Ali Bhatti got 383 votes while Ali Ahmed got 245 votes.