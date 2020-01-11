Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested two dacoits involved in mugging cash on gunpoint and recovered Rs2.5 million from them.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday here at Shoe Market on Hamilton Road, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younis said a gang of dacoits intercepted two traders on gunpoint in Raja Bazaar and snatched Rs2.580 million from them on gunpoint on Thursday night.

He said a case was registered against the dacoits with Police Station Gunjmandi on complaint of victim trader Waqas.

CPO was of view that a special task was assigned to SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran and SP Rawal Division Asif Masood of arresting the dacoits within 24 hours.

He said that the police team took prompt action and succeeded to arrest the fleeing dacoits in a short span of time.

He said during investigation the dacoits confessed their crime while the investigators have recovered Rs2.5 million from their possession.

“The detained dacoits were being grilled by police and huge revelations are being expected,” he said. He further added that the police would produce the accused before court and would prosecute the case in order to get the criminals punished as per law.

On the occasion, SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran, SP Rawal Division Asif Masood, DSP City Circle Faisal Salim, SHO PS Ganjmandi Israr Satti, other team members and traders’ union representatives including Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Malik Saboor, President Anjuman-e-Tajran Rawalpindi Malik Shahid Ghafoor Parachawere also present.

Later on, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas himself handed over Rs2.5 million to the victim trader on the crime scene. He also appreciated the efforts of special police team and announced cash reward for them over best performance.

Earlier, the traders’ union representatives accorded a rosy welcome to CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran and SP Asif Masood upon their arrival at Hamilton Road. They chanted slogans in favour of Rawalpindi police.

Meanwhile, CPO took notice on a video which went viral on social media showing two dacoits while snatching cash from a citizen in an ATM machine in the limits of Police Station Waris Khan, according to a police spokesman.

He said a case has been registered against the accused and CPO ordered ASP Waris Khan Circle and SHO PS Waris Khan to trace out the dacoits within 24 hours.

On the other hand, Kallar Syedan police have arrested a cleric on charges of attempting to seduce a 10-year-old girl and registered a case against him on complaint of mother of victim.

The accused has been identified as Maulvi Ansar Ali, who was also produced before a court of law for obtaining physical remand.

In a statement, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said police would not spare the anti-social elements involved in child abuse and would take stern action against them.