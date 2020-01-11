Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) arrested ringleader of “Baba Star 9T6” gang of criminals who was wanted to Islamabad police in many criminal cases. Jamshed alias Jaimi had been heading the gang involved in incidents of dacoity and street crime in the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, according to the local police. Five of the gang members were already in police custody. The police recovered weapo s, currency and two mobile phones from the accused.

Meanwhile, Karachi Company police have arrested Ahmed Mansoorzai for supplying drugs to students at educational institutions in the capital city. They also recovered over 1kg heroin and 115 gm ice from the accused.

According to the police, the action is part of the police efforts to curb the menace particularly from the educational institutions.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 10 other culprits during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered narcotics, liquor, stolen bike and weapons from them, a police spokesman said. Aabpara police arrested two accused Shahbaz and Rashid Sherif and recovered 10 litre alcohol and one dagger from their possession. Bhara Kahu police arrested Noman and recovered one alcohol bottle from him. Golra police arrested Muhammad Ali and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Shahzad Town police arrested Irfan and recovered 110 gram heroin from him. Nilore police team arrested four accused of land grabbing mafia namely Waqas, Zakria, Haroon and Waqar. Cases against all the arrested accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.