SHIKARPUR - Shikarpur police have detained underage bride and groom and moved them to women & children protection centre Shikarpur and apprehended Mehmood Shah, the father of groom, and Jhangal Shah, the father of bride, to solemnise Nikah ceremony, while the Nikah Khuwaan managed to escape, here on the intervening night of Friday & Saturday.

According to an official that following on the information of underage marriage of a 15-year old girl, “E” with a 15-year-old groom namely Barkat Shah, area police carried out raid and took the bride and groom into its custody and both newly wed couple moved to women and children protection centre Shikarpur while couple and arrested fathers of couple would be presented before honorable court of Khanpur, an official said.

A case [01/2020] has been registered under section 4-5 children marriage act at Khanpur Police Station on the complain Qaimuddin Abro, the Assistant Sub-Inspector, on the behalf of state.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Sindh government has passed the constitution against early age marriage, but such sort of tradition is still going on in Sindh therefore Sindh government should take necessary steps to create awareness sections at large level to spread awareness with respect to early age marriage. The notable of Shikarpur including Zahid Bhanbhro, Naveed Alam Abro, Abdul Wahab Kagzi, Zahid Pahore, Mian Zafar Alvi, Sultan Rind and others demanded the high ups to tackle the issue according to law for the welfare of the people of Sindh.