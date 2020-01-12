Share:

ATTOCK - Pakistan People’s Party Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that Pakistan is facing constitutional and administrative crises due to incompetent rulers who have failed at all fronts.

He was talking to newsmen on the first death anniversary of PPP leader, former senator and former Provincial Minister Malik Hakmeen Khan at Attock on Saturday.

Former member Punjab assembly Shahan Malik and other party leaders were also present on this occasion. He added that selected and incompetent government comprises political orphans has failed to govern the country. “Those who joined the PTI were washed of all their sins,” he said, accusing the government of filing corruption cases against the PPP and the PML-N. He said that incumbent government is undemocratic, unconstitutional and unsuccessful and the party knows that provincial government has completely failed to deliver. He added that there was a dire need to change the incumbent government as Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team has failed to deliver to masses. “Inflation is on the rise and the government is busy hiding its own mistakes,” he said.

ACCIDENT: One person died and seven other injured, three of them critical as a speedy car rammed into a van coming from opposite direction on Fathejang-Kohat road near Bhall Syidian in limits of Fatehjang police station on early hours of Saturday.

Police and rescue sources said that car driver later identified as Mohammed Sabir fell asleep resultantly his car collided head on with a Suzuki van coming from opposite direction . In result he died on the spot while seven other persons were injured. The injured were moved to THQ hospital from where three critically injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Rawalpindi due to paucity of medical facilities in the hospital. Fathejang police registered a case and started further investigation.