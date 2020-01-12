Share:

Jam Kamal Khan, Chief Minister of Balochistan, has stated that an amount of Rs50 billion has been released for the purpose of pursuing development projects in the current fiscal year. He said: “The completion of the development projects will facilitate the people of each district.” He was addressing the delegation from the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) as he mentioned the strategy for 'successful development policy of present government,' and he further added that “The government has allocated Rs3 billion for the development of each district in the budget of this fiscal year.”

The delegation was led by (BAP) Youth Wing President Parvez Umer and Chairman Hanif Shah. They requested the chief minister to address the problems of their area and also appreciated his efforts for resolving major issues of the district.

Kamal said the government is focused on the necessity of building roads (measuring around 255km in totality) across the province as he suggested “This will not only provide better transportation facilities but also increase agricultural, marine and mineral production in major markets.

Chief Minister Kamal emphasised that the provincial government’s ‘effective policies’ regarding implementation of good governance and strengthening capacity of departments is yielding positive results in Balochistan.