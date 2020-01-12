Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday reiterated that an extremist ideology RSS has taken over nuclear-armed India of over a billion people.

In a tweet, the premier said that the RSS had taken over a nuclear-armed country of a billion people. “It is an ideology based on racial superiority and hatred of Muslims and all minorities. Whenever this genie has come out of the bottle, it has always led to bloodshed,” he said.

Imran Khan also shared an article carried by The Times titled “India is a Hindu state now – We are second-class citizens.”

It has been 160 days since India calmed down upon occupied Kashmir and revoked its special status. India continues with lockdown of Kashmiris since August 5.

The prime minister has been urging the international community to take cognisance of the human rights violations being committed by the security forces in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Imran had last week maintained that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s RSS vision supports minorities’ oppression and the targeted attacks against Muslims were part of its agenda.