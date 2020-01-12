Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated third Pakistan Paper, Stationery & Education Expo-2020 at Lahore Expo Centre on Saturday.

The largest education and stationery expo will conclude on Sunday (today). The event brought together leading printers, publishers and equipment suppliers from across the country and abroad to share details of their products at more than 110 stalls. Like the previous two occasions, the event attracted foreign firms, mostly from China. Out of 110 stalls, more than 70 have been set up by foreign companies.

After formal inauguration, the minister visited various stalls, expressed keen interest in products for students and corporate sector. Talking to the media, he was all praise for the organizers for bringing such a large number of firms of international repute under one roof.

He expressed hope that the event would go a long way in building good relations between firms and buyers. He said that participation of a large number of foreign companies showed that Pakistan was a safe country for investment and visits.

He hoped that local firms would learn from international companies that would ultimately help improving quality of local products. He said that the government was taking measures for creating suitable environment for local industry that would help increasing exports.

He said that stock market was at its highest level and it indicated confidence of investors. He said that Pakistan rupee was stable and it would get more strength against dollar in coming days. He said that the government was working on the documentation of the economy. Everyone should come into tax net as it was the only way to give relief to the poor, he added. He said that FBR was shifting to automation which would help minimizing complaints of corruption, he said. He said that inflation and price hike were real challenges.

He said that fluctuation in the prices of cooking oil was due to increase in prices of palm oil in the international market. “Government is focusing on increasing production of palm oil at local level”, he said, adding, that Prime Minister has also given package of Rs6 billion to provide relief to common man through utility stores.

He said that the government has finalized ration card scheme which would be launched soon. He said that this scheme would enable common man to purchase essential items at subsidized rates.

He said that present government was introducing reforms in different sectors which would reduce the difficulties of the masses.

He said that current year would bring prosperity for the people and fruits of stable economy would be transferred to the masses, he concluded.