Share:

Addressing at the launching ceremony of Government initiative project labelled 'Harmonious, Tolerant and Safe Punjab,' the Provincial (Punjab) Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Rights, Ejaz Alam Augustine, stressed that Inter-faith harmony serves and functions as a stepping stone to long term goal to build a society where all citizens can enjoy equal rights as well enjoy sense of security.

Ejaz Alam spoke at the Royal Palm Golf an Country club where he stated that the project is part of government initiative headed by the Ministry of Human Rights and Ministry of Religious Affairs in collaboration with Youth Development Foundation (YDF)

The ceremony was attended by various representatives hailing from different walks of life including government officials, lawyers, media personnel, academics, youth and activists.