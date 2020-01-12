Share:

KARACHI - Six members of a family, including four children burned to death while five others suffered burn injuries when a fire broke out in a moving van in New Karachi area on Friday night, according to the police, hospital and rescue officials.

According to SHO Bilal Colony Fardad Shaikh, a family was travelling in the van when it caught fire near Do Minute Chowrangi of New Karachi and rammed against a rickshaw.

At least 11 persons who suffered burn injuries were rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced six of them dead on arrival, said police surgeon Dr Qarar Ahmed Abbasi.

He said that four children and one woman were among the dead. The police surgeon said that the condition of five injured was critical as they had suffered up to 90 per cent burn injuries.

The victim family was on its way to attend a wedding ceremony when it met with the tragic incident.

There were different views about causes of the fire as some claimed that the van caught fire after hitting rickshaw which others were of the opinion that the van caught fire first then hit with the rickshaw.