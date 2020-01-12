Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood on Saturday said talks are underway with protesting goods transporters to end their strike.

“Matters with the transporters will be resolved soon”, Abdul Razak Dawood said while talking to news men in Karachi, here.

On exports, the adviser said to further boost the country’s exports, we are looking to get access to the more international markets. He said the incumbent government is trying hard to tackle the gas shortage issue and added that supply of gas to Punjab’s industries has resumed. Cargo supplies remained suspended across the country as goods transporters’ strike continued on a sixth consecutive day.

A spokesperson for the protesting goods transporters, Imdad Hussain Naqvi had said on Thursday, that supply of cargo meant for export from Karachi and Bin Qasim ports had been suspended owing to the strike.

He had said supply of imported goods, including industrial and construction machinery, has been suspended as well. Cargo supplies across the country came to a halt on Monday when goods transporters suspended their operations in protest over hefty increase in fines.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Prime Minister for Textile and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood has said that things are now moving towards right direction and now Pakistan is looking forward to promote exports rather than domestic trade.

This he said while addressing the members of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) as chief guest here on Saturday.

Addressing the concerns about the highest duties, gas shortage, and other issues related to trade and industries, he said "you all know how was the economic condition of country; we were losing 2 billion dollars, rupee would have been devalued; reserves are going up now."

The Advisor said that new tariff has been set and will now be part of industrial process under Ministry of Commerce. He further said 26 new sectors have been planned and almost completed; rational policy in this regard is in process and would be completed by June this year.