People do not value the present. They prefer recalling the good old times that are full of unforgettable memories and are focused more on the future without realizing how unpredictable that is. Residing in the past or giving more importance to the unseen they forget to pay attention to what the future holds. Past is all about what you have conquered while future tends to provide you with hopes. Importance of both can not be ignored but significance that present has surpasses them as present is what continuously provides you with the platform to have satisfactory past and a secure future. Coming out of the past and paying more attention to our present time, trying to bring the best out it will provide us with the footsteps to a brighter and successful future. Thus we should value our present time and should try to make it as productive as we can.

USMAN RASHEED MALIK,

Lahore.