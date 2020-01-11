Share:

ISLAMABAD-Thousands of happy families turned up at The Millennium Education and Future World School (FWS) parent teacher meetings (PTM) in twin cities and nationwide campuses which were based on the theme of “Active Citizenship.”

The theme encircled learning through projects based on citizenship, climate change, Clean and Green Pakistan, road safety, drug awareness and community service. Clear activity and technology based work was visible and showcased in the schools for parents to witness.

It was an occasion which allowed that parental community to witness the efforts towards the holistic development of Millennials with focus upon developing social skills such as citizenship, honesty, respect for others, kindness, cooperation, generosity, courtesy and respect for home, school and community.

A parent teacher meeting is a three-way relationship between parent, child and the teacher to work together positively in order to bring out the child’s maximum potential. Both kids and teens do better in school when parents are involved in their academic lives. Attending parent teacher conferences is a way to be involved and help the child succeed.

The Millennium Education strongly believes that connecting home and school is the best key to student success in the classroom. Teachers and parents can use these moments to establish a rapport and a partnership to develop a common goal that focuses on helping children have the best possible school experience. A parent teacher meeting is a great opportunity for educators and parents to share ideas and strategies that honour their shared responsibility in educating a child. Such conferences focus on academic learning, child’s behavioural and social development and individualised education plans.

In the words of a happy Millennial parent, parent teacher meetings plays a significant role in a student’s development and academic success by maintaining an open dialogue and comparing notes on the student’s achievements, personality or behaviour.

Excellent parental turnout was seen in all Millennium schools Islamabad and nationwide campuses. Most of them were satisfied with the quality of educational standard provided by The Millennium Education, and appreciative of the efforts of the faculty. Millennium tradition and legacy is all about inclusion, opportunity and equity. Learners draw confidence in conducive environment of their school and parent teacher meetings become a platform where parents witness their child’s academic progress as well as development of their personality traits. It is an ideal time to discuss individual child’s growth academically, his interests, areas of improvement and exchange of suggestions for his wellbeing between the parent/guardian and the teaching faculty, which is critical to moulding a child’s personality, academic standing and happy experience at The Millennium Education.