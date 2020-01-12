Share:

Under Donald Trump, 100 miles of new fencing have been built on the Mexico border, and his administration wants to build three times as many by the year-end.

US President Donald Trump has touted the construction of a “powerful” wall on the nation’s southern border, naming it after himself.

“The powerful Trump Wall is replacing porous, useless and ineffective barriers in the high-traffic areas requested by Border Patrol,” he tweeted on Saturday alongside a photo of a section of a steel-bollard-style fence.

Trump attributed the recent drop in illegal crossings into the United States to the progress in the construction of the fence he had long advocated for.