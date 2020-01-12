Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) is organising an “All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conclave” (APCPC) on January 20-21, 2020 in Islamabad in which federal ministers of government’s economic team and presidents of over 40 Chambers of Commerce & Industry (CCI) would participate.

In a statement issued on Saturday, President ICCI Muhammad Ahmed President, Senior Vice President Tahir Abbasi and Vice President Saif ur Rahman Khan said that ICCI was the first Chamber of the country that has taken the initiative to organize APCPC at the start of year 2020 to bring presidents of all Chambers of Commerce & Industry at one platform in order to discuss the key issues of business community and give proposals to the government for resolving them.

They said that the economy of Pakistan was confronted with many challenges due to which business activities have slowed down. Therefore, the ICCI felt the need to bring the leadership of the entire business community of the country at one place to deliberate and give comprehensive as well as practicable proposals to the government for revival of business and economic activities.

The ICCI office bearers said that the concerned federal ministers would also brief the business community about the government’s measures to promote ease of doing business in the country.

They hoped that APCPC would be instrumental in building more confidence between the government and the business community so that with joint efforts of public and private sectors, the economy of Pakistan could be put on the path of sustainable economic growth.