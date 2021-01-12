Share:

Peshawar - As many as 10,270 scholarships of various categories have been awarded to the students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last five years under the Higher Education Endowment Fund (HEEF) and Chief Minister Education Endowment Fund (CMEEF) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government with a total cost of Rs337.13 million.

This was told in a meeting of the Board of Directors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Scholarship Endowment Fund held here on Monday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The meeting was attended besides others by Special Assistant to CM on Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Secretary Higher Education Muhammad Dawood, Secretary Finance Aatif Rehman, other members of the BOD and concerned officials.

Briefing the meeting about the details of various scholarships provided to the student, it was informed that under the CMEEF, seven foreign Ph.D scholarships had been awarded to eligible students with a total cost of Rs191.00 million.

Similarly, 74 undergraduate and 39 graduate scholarships worth Rs52.42 million had been provided to students for admissions in educational institutions across the country.

The meeting was informed that under the HEEF, a total of 10,156 scholarships amounting to Rs95.13 million had been awarded to the students of BS in public sector colleges of the province on merit cum affordability basis.

The meeting was also briefed about the financial and administrative matters and other related issues of the Higher Education Scholarship Endowment Fund and important decisions were taken to this effect.

Matters related to the selection of educational institutions for the award of scholarships also came under discussion and the meeting decided to make necessary amendments in the relevant rules to make the selection criteria more effective and in line with the contemporary needs.

The high ups of Higher Education Department were directed to propose necessary amendments in the rules and present the same to provincial cabinet for final approval.

Underlining the need of having a separate fund to facilitate the needy and disabled students to meet their educational expenses, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to carry out homework and come up with solid proposals to this effect.

He directed the Higher Education Department to publicise the scholarship programme of the provincial government for the awareness of students across the province so that all students get equal chances to avail the facility. Budget for the administrative and operational expenses of the Scholarship Endowment Fund was also approved in the meeting.