ISLAMABAD - Two unknown armed dacoits shot and injured a shopkeeper after looting cash from him at Ali Market, New Abadi in Bharakahu, informed sources on Monday.

The injured shopkeeper was moved to PIMS for medical treatment where he was identified as Muhammad Suhail.

Police registered case against dacoits and started investigation, they said.

According to details, Muhammad Suhail told officials of Police Station (PS) Bhara Kahu officials that he owned a mobile and easypaisa shop in Ali Market at New Abadi. He added that he was counting cash on counter at 7:45pm on January 10 when all of sudden two armed men stormed into his shop and made him hostage on gunpoint. He said one of the dacoits collected Rs250,000 cash from draws and the duo were about to flee when he (shopkeeper) tried to run out of shop by pushing away the dacoits to make a noise to get public attention. He said one of the dacoits shot and injured him and fled from scene. He asked police to register case against accused and to arrest them.

Meanwhile, traders and residents of Bhara Kahu staged a protest against the occurrence of crime. They shouted slogans against police and demanded IG Islamabad to suspend SHO PS Bhara Kahu for his failure in combating crime.

SP City Zone Umer Khan along with his team reached at the spot and negotiated with the protestors. He assured the protestors that culprits would be arrested soon. Talking to The Nation, SP Umer Khan said police are making efforts to trace out dacoits. He said a police picket would be established in New Abadi to curb crime. A five member committee of traders have also been constituted which would consult the area police about setting up new police post.

Meanwhile, residents of Koral also assembled outside PS Koral and held a protest demonstration against DSP Qasim Niazi for his alleged nexus with land mafia. The protestors were holding placards mentioning slogans against the DSP and the land mafia. They demanded IG Islamabad to take action against DSP Qasim Niazi for supporting land mafia and his involvement in corrupt practices.

Separately, Aabpara police registered a case against the four robbers who were arrested from a house located at Sector G-6/2 during an operation, informed sources.

The detained robbers were identified as Mursalin, Mujtaba, Bilal and Haseeb Ahmed, all belonging to Haripur, they said.

According to sources, Sajjad Ali, a retired WAPDA officer, told PS Aabpara officials that four armed robbers entered his house and made the entire family members hostage on gunpoint. He added robbers looted gold, cash and other valuables and were attempting to flee when police force surrounded the house and arrested them.

SP Umer Khan told The Nation that the robbers confessed their crime. He said netting four robbers during operation is a big success for Islamabad police. He said he along with his team is making all out efforts to wipe out crime from his zone.