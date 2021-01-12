Share:

RAWALPINDI - A five-day immunisation campaign against polio kicked off across the city on Monday amid tight security.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmer, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, public elected representatives and assistant commissioners attended inaugural ceremonies and administered drops to children under five years in their respective offices/public secretariats. A large number of well-equipped cops of Rawalpindi police were deployed on the first day with anti-polio teams that aimed to immunise more than 800,000 of children against the poliovirus.

Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood said an anti-polio campaign has been kicked off in the district following the orders of Punjab government. He said the anti-polio teams would vaccinate some 800,000 children during five days campaign. He said adequate security measures have been adopted by the government to protect the anti-polio teams who would visit door-to-door to achieve their target. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said protecting the lives and properties of citizens is prime responsibility of police. He said police are fully prepared to shield anti-polio teams across the district.