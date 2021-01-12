Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Federal Education was told on Monday that 57 per cent universities are now ready to teach online classes.

A meeting of the committee on federal education, professional training, national heritage and culture was held here under the chair of MNA Mian Najeeb-ud-Din Awaisi. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) officials informed the committee that the HEC is deprived of full budget allocated for it, while universities are asking for grants.

The HEC officials urged committee to direct government to increase budget of the HEC, while vice chancellors and students must be also asked about their problems.

MNA Mehnaz Azizi asked the HEC officials to brief the committee on preparation of tests and budgets in the next meeting. She said that in the beginning of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic the HEC had 23 online courses to teach.

The HEC officials said that now out of 118,331 courses, 113,614 could be taught online and 57 per cent universities are ready to teach online. The committee expressed satisfaction on the compliance report on implementation status of previous recommendations of the Committee.

The representative from Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) briefed the Committee about necessary steps being taken by their respective departments during unprecedented COVID-19 effect on educational institutions in Pakistan. The Committee appreciated the efforts being taken by the respective departments during the challenging period.