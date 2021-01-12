Share:

MITHI - After notifying the scheduler of by-election in NA-221 of Tharparkar district by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Syed Kabeer Shah chaired a meeting with the officers of relevant departments and reviewed the arrangements. According to a handout issued on Monday, ADC (1) said that vote was the beauty of democracy because with the power of vote we could contribute to the prosperity and development of the country after electing eligible representatives to the houses. He further said that the purpose of the chairing meeting was to review arrangements made for by-election and resolve related issues. The ADC directed officers of all departments to submit a report of complete staff within 3 days to DC office. Earlier, Returning Officer nominated for By-polls Roshan Ali Mastoi said that all arrangements were being finalised for by-election as announced by Election Commission to conduct on 21st February 2020. He further informed that the number of eligible voters at NA-221 was 2,81,900 including 157,099 male and 124,801 female voters. Speaking on the occasion SSP Tharparkar Sardar Hassan Niazi assured strict security arrangements during the polling process.